Update! Farmer Sam's Engaged & Apparently They're Cute As Hell

Farmer Wants a Wife has finally come to an end, but not everybody got the happy ending they were searching for.

Innisfail's Farmer Sam, unfortunately was one of those people, but news has recently come to light that the 28 year-old has found love off screen!

Apparently, Sam is all loved up and is now engaged to North Queensland beauty, Katelen and sources are telling us they are bloody adorable together.

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were discussing the shock engagement when one of Katelen's mates called in to give us a juicy update on the new relationship.

