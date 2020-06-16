UPDATE: Ed Westwick's Gossip Girl Teaser Was 100% Not What We Were Expecting

After rumours of a Gossip Girl reunion have been on the cards for what seems like forever, it was officially confirmed in March that a reboot was coming to HBO.

But, then COVID-19 kinda set that back until 2021 or, so we thought.

Ed Westwick took to social media to give us the official news from the Upper East Side himself.

But, in classic Chuck Bass form, fans have been left with a gigantic hole in their heart.

Turns out he was promoting his own line of, um, Gossip Girl face masks?

Strange, but it turns out they're actually for a good cause so, we're not even sure if we can be that mad...

Screw you, Bass.

Tune in below to find out why our favourite bad boy has suddenly decided to turn good:

