UPDATE: Dad Issues An Emotional 'Thank You' To The Wiggles For Saving His Daughter's Life

In these trying times, it’s always refreshing to hear some positive news.

We’ve received an update on Sarah, the 22-year-old with Down syndrome who conquered Covid-19 with some help from The Wiggles. We’ve got to say, things are sounding good!

Knowing her father was going to call in to tell us about Sarah’s recovery, we took the opportunity to line up a very special surprise for the family that overcame the virus together.

Catch the exceedingly wholesome call with Sarah's dad (and a very special guest) here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: