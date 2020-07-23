Up Your Wine Tasting Game Inside This Stunning Vintage Double Decker Bus

Call the squad cause this is not a drill, this beautifully renovated vintage bus actually exists and it's in McLaren Vale.

Down The Rabbit Hole is a contemporary wine label made by Elise Cook and Dom Palumbo along with their head winemaker, award-winning Walter Clappis, and the rest of the team including creative young winemakers and wine lovers.

The couple purchased the vintage bus on eBay and apparently, the blue bus aka Lennon (yes they named it) came to Australia from Scotland, some fifteen years ago.

The old bus has since been turned into the chic, aesthetically pleasing tasting room it is today.

After closing due to COVID-19 restrictions, Down The Rabbit Hole’s cellar door finally has a reopening date.

As of July 30, you’ll be able to visit and enjoy all the best the vineyard has to offer!

