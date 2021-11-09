Unvaccinated Townsville Locals Excluded From Cowboys Games From December

Unvaccinated Queenslanders are set to be locked out of a long list of events and venues from December 17.

Any events being hosted at Queensland Government Stadiums including the Gaba, Suncorp, Metricon and Queensland Country Bank will be off limits to unvaccinated people, including staff, from December 17.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, players and staff, this means in order to attend the 2022 NRL season, they will need to be doubled vaxxed.

It’s not just stadiums enforcing vaccination restrictions with clubs, pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and cafes only opening their doors for vaccinated visitors.

The same rules will apply to entertainment venues and music festivals with only fully vaccinated staff, visitors and entertainers permitted to attend.

According to Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath the restrictions are necessary to keep Queenslanders safe.

“Together as Queenslanders we are facing down the virus and building towards a brighter future,” she said.

“We now have a plan to chart our course to reopening borders for domestic and international travel.”

“The COVID-19 Vaccine Plan to Unite Families outlines the steps to get us back to doing more of the things we love.”

