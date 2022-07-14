Unvaccinated Players And Staff Free To Return To AFL

The AFL has formally advised its 18 clubs that vaccination requirements in the league will move to align with state and territory directions.

AFL and AFLW players, as well as industry staff were required to have their first and second dosages, but will now ‘strongly encourage’ for people to be up-to-date with their vaccination status.

The updated position comes into play from today, July 14.

AFL EGM Football Andrew Dillon said the AFL will continue to monitor the environment and ensure it stays in line with state and territory guidelines.

“The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community has been one of the guiding principles governing the AFL’s ongoing response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Our AFL industry has continued to adapt to the circumstances in front of us, and while we have removed the mandatory vaccine mandate, we still maintain the view that vaccinations are the best form of defence in minimizing the impacts of COVID with the focus now on keeping “up to date” with all recommended boosters.

“If we need to adjust over the coming weeks and months, we will do so in consultation with the respective Governments and medical professionals.

“As an industry we are committed to providing a safe environment for all our people and doing what we can to reduce the risk and impact of transmission of COVID-19 within the community.”

Players who were not fully vaccinated and i departed their clubs as they could no longer play, may now seek to re-enter the AFL or AFLW system pursuant to the list management rules applicable to AFL and AFLW respectively.

In November, former Carlton and Western Bulldogs defender Liam Jones chose to retire despite the Blues’ efforts to convince him to adhere to the requirements.

Former Brisbane and Adelaide midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen could also return to the AFL next season after he moved to the inactive list in January.

AFLW players who were not vaccinated but remained as inactive listed players, are now eligible to be re-introduced into the Season Seven pre-season training.

As part of these changes, vaccination mandates for the VFL and VFLW as well as Talent Pathway Competitions will also be immediately withdrawn.

