UNO Will Release Its First Braille Edition, So Everyone Can Feel The Wrath Of Draw 4’s

UNO has long been one of those friendship-testing games, like Monopoly.

One minute it’s all fun and games, the next - you’re pulling draw 4’s on your best mates or stacking up draw 2’s so they have no option but to admit you’re the superior being.

Now, the game makers have expanded their universe by announcing that they have teamed up with the National Federation of the Blind (in the United States) and will be releasing a Braille edition of the game!

In a statement, Mattel’s Ray Adler revealed, “With the launch of UNO Braille, we’re making a real impact on a community that has been underserved by providing a game that both blind and sighted people can play together.”

Speaking of the importance of this edition of the card game, National Federation of the Blind’s president Mark Riccobono explained, “UNO Braille is doing more than making this beloved game more accessible.

“It’s also helping promote the importance and normalcy of braille by putting it in places people might not expect, and integrating it into the play of blind children.

“The fact that a blind person is now able to play a classic game of UNO straight out of the box with both blind and sighted friends or family members is a truly meaningful moment for our community.”

The official edition is not yet available here in Australia (it’s set to jet over here soon), but if you’re desperately after a braille UNO deck for a friend or family member, you can find one HERE.

