Uno Has Finally Confirmed You Can't Stack +4 and +2 Cards!

I know, we've ALL done it and even if you passionately disagree, UNO have finally broken their silence on stacking +4 or +2 cards and the verdict is... it's not a thing.

Last week, through their Twitter account, the card game company gave us all the news we knew deep down was true, but we simply did not want to hear it.

They know that most of us have been trying to pull a sneaky and have officially clarified that if a player is to put down a +4 or +2 card, the next player is to draw the appropriate number of cards and skip their turn.

Obviously, anyone who has played a VERY competitive game of UNO with their siblings, has pulled this trick despite the aggressive protests of the other players and have so far, gotten away with it.

You can imagine, the Internet has not taken the news very well and has resulted in some hilarious Tweets...

Some clearly disagree, while others are shocked that people have been pulling this trick...

Even shoe giants Foot Locker were offended by the news...

So, there you have it folks, gone are the days of torturing your fellow players by forcing them to pick up a million cards, it's time to play by the rules... or ignore them, but don't get caught.

Godspeed!

