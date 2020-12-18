UNMISSABLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN CANBERRA

Is it better to visit north side? Or should you head south? Well we say there are fantastic Christmas lights all across Canberra. 

North Canberra:

Most of the lights are in the Gungahlin area with a number of suburbs offering multiple streets of lights to see. 

  • Multiple houses in Huddy Street Forde
  • Bizant Street Forde
  • Hobday Place in Dunlop
  • Scurry Street in Dunlop
  • Dulverton Street in Dunlop
  • Polwarth Circuit in Dunlop
  • Bedourie Street in Dunlop
  • Tangari Street in Ngunnawal
  • Karrugang Circuit in Ngunnawal
  • Tipiloura Street in Ngunnawal
  • Harold Blair Crescent in Moncrieff
  • Slim Dusty Circuit in Moncrieff
  • Sarson Street in Gungahlin
  • Ansett Street in Gungahlin
  • Herdson Place in Macgregor
  • Dulverton Street in Amaroo
  • Berne Crecent in Macgregor
  • Pockley Close in Macgregor
  • Herdson Place in Macgregor
  • Hopman Place in Holt
  • Sherwin Place in Melba
  • Gollan Street in Evatt

South Canberra:

There are so many locations in South Canberra where you can find some bright lights that will impress. 

  • Multiple houses along Harry Hopman Circuit in Gordon
  • Robert Lewis Circuit in Gordon
  • Templestowe Avenue in Gordon
  • Sid Barnea Crescent in Gordon
  • Sassafras Place in Isabella Plains
  • Must Circuit in Calwell
  • Pennington Crescent in Calwell
  • Richardson Circuit in Conder
  • Ina Gregory Circuit in Conder
  • Ammon Place in Kambah
  • Wyselaskie Circuit in Kambah
  • McTaggart Crescent in Kambah
  • Bottrill Crescent in Bonython
  • House Circuit in Banks
  • Stacy Street in Gowrie
  • Ruthven Street in Gowrie
  • Middleton Circuit in Gowrie

Grab your friends and head out on an adventure in your car. There are so many places to see!

