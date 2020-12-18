UNMISSABLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN CANBERRA
We've got a list for you
Is it better to visit north side? Or should you head south? Well we say there are fantastic Christmas lights all across Canberra.
North Canberra:
Most of the lights are in the Gungahlin area with a number of suburbs offering multiple streets of lights to see.
- Multiple houses in Huddy Street Forde
- Bizant Street Forde
- Hobday Place in Dunlop
- Scurry Street in Dunlop
- Dulverton Street in Dunlop
- Polwarth Circuit in Dunlop
- Bedourie Street in Dunlop
- Tangari Street in Ngunnawal
- Karrugang Circuit in Ngunnawal
- Tipiloura Street in Ngunnawal
- Harold Blair Crescent in Moncrieff
- Slim Dusty Circuit in Moncrieff
- Sarson Street in Gungahlin
- Ansett Street in Gungahlin
- Herdson Place in Macgregor
- Dulverton Street in Amaroo
- Berne Crecent in Macgregor
- Pockley Close in Macgregor
- Hopman Place in Holt
- Sherwin Place in Melba
- Gollan Street in Evatt
South Canberra:
There are so many locations in South Canberra where you can find some bright lights that will impress.
- Multiple houses along Harry Hopman Circuit in Gordon
- Robert Lewis Circuit in Gordon
- Templestowe Avenue in Gordon
- Sid Barnea Crescent in Gordon
- Sassafras Place in Isabella Plains
- Must Circuit in Calwell
- Pennington Crescent in Calwell
- Richardson Circuit in Conder
- Ina Gregory Circuit in Conder
- Ammon Place in Kambah
- Wyselaskie Circuit in Kambah
- McTaggart Crescent in Kambah
- Bottrill Crescent in Bonython
- House Circuit in Banks
- Stacy Street in Gowrie
- Ruthven Street in Gowrie
- Middleton Circuit in Gowrie
Grab your friends and head out on an adventure in your car. There are so many places to see!