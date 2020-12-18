UNMISSABLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN CANBERRA

Is it better to visit north side? Or should you head south? Well we say there are fantastic Christmas lights all across Canberra.

North Canberra:

Most of the lights are in the Gungahlin area with a number of suburbs offering multiple streets of lights to see.

Multiple houses in Huddy Street Forde

Bizant Street Forde

Hobday Place in Dunlop

Scurry Street in Dunlop

Dulverton Street in Dunlop

Polwarth Circuit in Dunlop

Bedourie Street in Dunlop

Tangari Street in Ngunnawal

Karrugang Circuit in Ngunnawal

Tipiloura Street in Ngunnawal

Harold Blair Crescent in Moncrieff

Slim Dusty Circuit in Moncrieff

Sarson Street in Gungahlin

Ansett Street in Gungahlin

Herdson Place in Macgregor

Dulverton Street in Amaroo

Berne Crecent in Macgregor

Pockley Close in Macgregor

Herdson Place in Macgregor

Hopman Place in Holt

Sherwin Place in Melba

Gollan Street in Evatt

South Canberra:

There are so many locations in South Canberra where you can find some bright lights that will impress.

Multiple houses along Harry Hopman Circuit in Gordon

Robert Lewis Circuit in Gordon

Templestowe Avenue in Gordon

Sid Barnea Crescent in Gordon

Sassafras Place in Isabella Plains

Must Circuit in Calwell

Pennington Crescent in Calwell

Richardson Circuit in Conder

Ina Gregory Circuit in Conder

Ammon Place in Kambah

Wyselaskie Circuit in Kambah

McTaggart Crescent in Kambah

Bottrill Crescent in Bonython

House Circuit in Banks

Stacy Street in Gowrie

Ruthven Street in Gowrie

Middleton Circuit in Gowrie

Grab your friends and head out on an adventure in your car. There are so many places to see!