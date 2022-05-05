Unmanned Subs To Be Developed In Defence Against Pacific Threats

Australia will soon build unmanned submarines across the Pacific waters amid the growing influence of China.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton is set to unveil plans to develop the sea vessels and green-light missile upgrades to boost and safeguard the Australian navy force.

The deal is in addition to the AUKUS nuclear sub agreement, which sparked a political debate after Morrison ditched the previous agreement with parts of Europe.

Co-funding the $2 billion project, defence tech company Anduril Australia will help produce the extra large autonomous undersea vehicles (XLAUVs) through the next three years.

"XLAUVs are cutting-edge uncrewed robotic vessels. They are a stealthy, multi-role, undersea capability, typically between 10-30 metres long, with the capacity to carry various military payloads over long distances," Dutton said.

"This capability would potentially complement and enhance the agility and potency of the Navy’s current submarine and surface combatant force in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Through the co-funded arrangement, the RAN, Defence Science and Technology Group and Anduril will produce three prototype XLAUVs over the next three years, resulting in a manufacture-ready XLAUV. The program will also incorporate Australian small to medium enterprises."

Dutton said the new weapons have a range in excess of 50 kilometres, the initial shipment have already arrived in Australia for product testing.

