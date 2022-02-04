University Of Tasmania Forced To Repay Thousands To Former & Current Employees

The University of Tasmania have issued an apology after underpaying their staff and have promised to payback all workers both current and former.

The University have pledged to repay everyone with interest after it became apparent that many staff members had been underpaid including a lack of penalty rates.

Chief People Officer, Jill Bye said their staff are their priority and they will work to hard to mend the issue.

"First of all, I want to say sorry. Our people are central to who we are as an institution and what we do," she said.

"Our commitment is that we will be open with people and put things right." - Chef People Officer Jill Bye

The statement follows an investigation into “inconsistent practices across the institution” and different understandings of a number of staff agreements.

"Once the review is finalised, we will communicate with any current and former staff who may be impacted,” Ms Bye said.

“We will ensure that employees are paid any amounts owing, with interest."

According to the University of Tasmania, they are one of many institutions addressing the issue of underpayment.

This includes RMIT in Melbourne who were forced to pay back thousands of dollars to academic casuals.

