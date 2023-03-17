University Graduates To Pay $4.5 Billion Increase In Student Debt

Australian university graduates may experience an overwhelming increase in student debt as inflation rises.

Australia’s higher education loan system is closely connected to inflation and increases within the consumer price index (CPI).

However, senator Mehreen Faruqi, Greens Deputy Leader and spokesperson for Education, aimed to support the measures by introducing the bill to freeze student debt and raise minimum repayment income thresholds.

Ms Faruqi said the rising student debt effectively impacted students’ mental health, causing young people to rethink further studies.

“The Inquiry has received submissions from a large number of individuals about how inflation-driven indexation will impact them if the Government does not step in and scrap it,” she said.

The current CPI rate is at 7.8 per cent. The submission could freeze student debt for more than three million Australians.

Ms Faruqi also claimed that the increase in student debt would further entrench inequality, causing women and young people who earned less than men to bear the burden of soaring student debt.

“Rising student debt is making things worse for people already doing it tough,” Mr Faruqi said.

“There is no time to waste. The Government needs to urgently take the first step in relieving this unfair economic burden by scrapping indexation and raising the minimum repayment income.”

