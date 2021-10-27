Uniting Is Offering A New Support Package For Domestic Violence Survivors

It’s been one week since Uniting released the new Escaping Violence Payment Program (EVP) support package and already over 1000 Queenslanders have applied.

The program available across Australia offers cash support and assistance for a new home.

Uniting General Manager Luke Lindsay says he is not surprised.

“It demonstrates that there is a significant need for a program like this. One of the missing pieces to the puzzle over time has been access to the brokerage or the goods and services component,” he said.

Australian citizens aged 18 and over who have experienced violence and are struggling with finances to live their lives in safety are eligible for:

Up to $1500 in financial assistance

Goods and services like removalists, bond or basics for a new home

Wrap-around support including casework from the EVP provider

You don’t need to be connected to Uniting to access the program.

More information is available here.

