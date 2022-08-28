Unions Move To Strike Bargaining Deal With Small Business

The worker’s union is moving to strike a deal with small business that could raise wages for millions of Australian workers.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) and Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (CSBOA) have agreed to investigate multi-employer bargaining - which could see individual or small groups of workers negotiate their pay, rather than accepting the industry award.

“Thirty years ago, we had mountains and some hills and bargaining power because people were more unionised," ACTU secretary Sally McManus told the ABC.

"Now we've got mountains and half the workforce is on plains and they don't have any bargaining power.

Ahead of this week’s jobs and skills summit, The Briefing's Tom Tilly discusses the agreement between the ACTU and the CSBOA and the concerns of small business over the award system’s complexity.

According to The Australian, the groundbreaking proposal will allow smaller employers greater negotiating power to build bespoke agreements that meet their unique need as an alternative to awards.

Ms McManus said the “current system is not working for small business”.

“The current enterprise-­focused system was built for an economy of 30 years ago – it needs to be upgraded and work for the economy of today.

“The employees of small businesses, and their owners, should be able to access the same benefits from bargaining that bigger businesses have enjoyed,” she said.

McManus said an overhaul the' better off overall test', or BOOT, should be balanced with fairness.

“I think we can achieve simplicity and then build in very easy safeguards to make sure that people don’t go backwards. You maintain the fact that it is better off overall, but you don’t hold up agreements for ages because there are complicated things that the commission has to consider,” she said.

