Unicorn Gin & Vodka Is Here To Make Christmas Extra Sparkly

Our obsession with unicorns doesn’t look like it will be disappearing any time soon, no matter how old we are.

However, while our little ones have their unicorn dresses and bags, us adults might be looking for something a bit more ‘grown up’… and we’ve found the perfect solution:

Unicorn gin and vodka!

Australian company Unicorn Spirits has mastered sparkly and unique new flavours of gin and liqueur for us all to enjoy this festive season, and it’s the perfect gift for our adult besties (or just for ourselves!)

The company was founded by a young Aussie called Ben, who wanted to bring the unicorn trend to life for us all to enjoy during a night out or in with mates!

There are four different bottles to shop and they’re selling fast, so if you’re keen to snatch one of these up, you better hurry up!

Unicorn Elixir Tropical Gin (Colour Changing) $85

“Delicious flavour of, passionfruit, pineapple🍍 and mango all blended into this all natural🌿 coloured and flavoured vodka liqueur.”

Unicorn Elixir Tropical Vodka Liqueur (Colour Changing) $80

“Delicious Gin base with, passionfruit, pineapple🍍 and mango all blended into this all natural🌿 coloured and flavoured GIN liqueur.”

Unicorn Kisses Strawberry Vodka Liqueur $70

“Fresh and Vibrant strawberries, sweet and juicy, almost like a strawberry Chupa Chup!

“Time for strawberry daiquiris and mojitos!”

Unicorn Tears Salted Caramel Vodka Liqueur $70

“Rich Caramel, salted with Himalayan pink salt. An explosion of flavour with a lingering decedent after taste.

“The perfect winter sipper or Espresso martini! In hot chocolates and lattes. On ice cream or with fresh apple juice, add a pinch of cinnamon for that apple pie goodness.”

Sound like the perfect gift idea this Christmas?

You can find out more about these sparkly drinks and purchase them on Unicorn Spirits’ website, HERE.

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!

Would You Throw More Than $1000 Into A Garbage Bin?