Underdale Man Stabs Housemate And Sets Fire To Share House

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his housemate in the neck and starting a fire at Underdale.

Police and emergency services were called to a share house on Henley Beach Road at about 2.30 on Monday morning.

SA Police allege a 32-year-old man poured accelerant through the home, before stabbing his housemate in the neck and starting a fire.

Emergency crews managed to contain the fire which left damage to one of the rooms in the house, which is believed to be occupied by 13 people.

The victim was taken to the Royal Adelaide for treatment.

The accused was charged with aggravated assault, causing harm, and arson as will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

Hit News Team

25 October 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

