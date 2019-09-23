Unauthorised Ticket Sales Take A Toll On Greater Shepparton

We've all been there. Tickets have sold out to one of your favourite artists or some exciting event. Then suddenly you're on the hunt for any tickets out there, but what you'll find probably won't be pretty with prices set at new ridiculous heights.

Riverlinks has come out and said that apparently this happens a lot around Australia with unauthorised ticket resellers and ticket scalpers.

Scalpers are commonly known to boost the price of a ticket by a lot, even selling the ticket to multiple people.

If this happens, ticket-holders are at risk of breaching terms and conditions and might be denied entry. Imagine not being let in after all that trouble!

If in doubt, it's always safer to purchase tickets from the authorised ticker seller. With any Riverlinks performances, it will always be directly through Riverlinks.

Riverlinks knows of several shows which have been affected by this issue. The "print at home" option has been disabled for the meantime for the following performances:

Kris Kristofferson

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Land of Plenty Festival

Adam Thompson’s Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Live

Ross Noble

Ian Moss

Moscow Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty

Don't worry, there are still tickets available for those shows.

If you want to purchase tickets or pick up online tickets to Riverlinks performances, head to the Riverlinks Box Office (10am–5pm, Monday–Friday).

