UN Votes To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council

The United Nation general assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, due to violations of civilians in Ukraine.

The decision prompted Moscow to then reveal it was quitting the global embassy altogether.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Gennady Kuzmin said the ruling was a "politically motivated step".

In the vote, there were 93 votes in favour of booting Russia from the council, while 24 countries voted against the decision and 58 abstained.

Reasoning for the vote to be casted was due to "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine".

"You do not submit your resignation after you are fired," Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters.

Suspensions by the lead assembly are rare. The last country it happened to was Libya in 2011 over reasons relating to violence against protesters.

Kuzmin accused the UN of ambitions to "destroy existing human rights architecture" before the vote, which casted varying opinions from national leaders.

"We reject the untruthful allegations against us based on staged events and widely circulated fakes," Mr Kuzmin told the general assembly before the vote.

"Such a hasty move at the general assembly, which forces countries to choose sides, will aggravate the division among member states, intensify the confrontation between the parties concerned — it is like adding fuel to the fire," China's UN ambassador Zhang Jun said before the vote.

