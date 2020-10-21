Umm What?! Peppa Pig AND Elliott From ET Both Star In The Haunting Of Bly Manor

The scariest of shows to hit Netflix, The Haunting of Bly Manor is freaking fans out for a completely different reason.

The show follows au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), who cares for children Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelia Bea Smith), in a creepy house that even looks haunted at first glance, but in classic horror plotline, after the Au Pair starts witnessing apparitions and terrifying events, she still doesn't leave the home.

That aside, the terrifying nature of the show isn't what's freaking fans out, it's two actors portraying characters on the show.

Flora is the quintessential creepy little girl that all scary movies/tv-shows must-have, but the actress behind the role, Amelia Bea Smith, is also famous for voicing Peppa Pig.

But wait there's more. Does Uncle Henry look familiar?

Maybe try and minus 38 years from him, and try to visualise what he would look like in 1982. Oh wait, you don't have to, he's probably etched into your memory.

What. The. Actual.

The Haunting of Bly Manor, may be one of the creepiest and nightmare-inducing shows to hit Netflix, but it seems a little less creepy knowing it's the voice of Peppa Pig and Elliott, the child that nurtured E.T, are the people on screen.

If you're mindblown after finding this out, there's a long list of actors that you probably never realised were in some of your favourite movies. Find out here:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.