Umm, Rapper Lil Nas X Has Boobs Now

Famous for his earworm track 'Old Town Road' featuring the one and only Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X became an overnight sensation.

He's got a new song coming out titled 'Call Me By Your Name' and has taken a 'creative' angle to promote it.

The rapper posted a video of himself with boobs.

Well, that's one way to get people talking about you!

We're assuming he's gone for some prosthetics or maybe a silicon breastplate commonly used by drag queens and gender illusionists but really, we hope he now understands all of the REAL side effects like back pain to go with those new assets!

No word yet on when the single drops or why he went for boobs, but we guess we'll soon see!

