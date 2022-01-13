UMM! Jake Gyllenhaal Has Totally Trolled Taylor Swift With This Photo Shoot

Jake Gyllenhaal has thrown some massive shade at ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift through a photo shoot!

The clap back comes after Taylor Swift's All To Well 10-minute version when she re-released her 2012 album, Red, which included new lyrics seeminly aimed at Jake.

"They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell every time. You double-cross my mind. You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine. And that made me want to die," Taylor sings.

Other new lyrics include, "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punchline goes: 'I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age," the lyrics said.

But now, the tables have turned and Jake has made his retaliation LOUD and CLEAR!

Swifties, check this photo out:

In a photo shoot for W Mag for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, Gyllenhaal featured alongside 34 other actors.

He wears a red button-down shirt and red heart-shaped sunglasses. So how does that relate to Taylor? Well, she wore identical sunglasses in her music video for 22.

But let's not give you the BIGGEST piece of information, which was the original caption to Jake's Taylor Swift-themed photo shoot. W Magazine had the caption, "Red: Jake's Version"..but it has since been changed *screams*

I guess you could say they are never getting back together.

