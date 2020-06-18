Um So, Bob Katter Showed Up To Parliament House As The Grim Reaper This Morning In Protest

Bob Katter has done something only Bob Katter would do: he rocked up to Parliament House dressed as the Grim Reaper this morning.

He even gave a hint to followers & media on his Twitter this morning prior to his latest stunt: 

But, he had a reason in doing so. He was protesting and blaming the government for the death of Holden and Aussie manufacturing. 

He took to Twitter again to air his grievances saying: 

The Government is in control of which industries live and which industries die. If every government car was built in Australia, Holden would be in a very different position today.

Politics aside, Twitter went nuts over Bob Katter's latest stunt, with one user saying it's "Parliament book week" and another joking that it was a "normal day in Canberra". 

Classic Katter. 

