Um So, Bob Katter Showed Up To Parliament House As The Grim Reaper This Morning In Protest
Feeling like death today
Bob Katter has done something only Bob Katter would do: he rocked up to Parliament House dressed as the Grim Reaper this morning.
He even gave a hint to followers & media on his Twitter this morning prior to his latest stunt:
But, he had a reason in doing so. He was protesting and blaming the government for the death of Holden and Aussie manufacturing.
He took to Twitter again to air his grievances saying:
The Government is in control of which industries live and which industries die. If every government car was built in Australia, Holden would be in a very different position today.
Politics aside, Twitter went nuts over Bob Katter's latest stunt, with one user saying it's "Parliament book week" and another joking that it was a "normal day in Canberra".
Classic Katter.
