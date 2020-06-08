UM! Rebel Wilson Is Keen On Being The Bachelorette...For A Price

Hello, Channel 10? Yeah hi, please make Rebel Wilson The Bachelorette ASAP!

Hilarious Aussie actor, Rebel Wilson, has expressed her interest in handing out the roses and being The Bachelorette Australia.

She recently revealed that she's "turned into such a romantic", saying “I’m not ashamed to admit that I watch and love shows like The Bachelor and Bachelorette.”

But, she won't be showing up for nothin', noooo way! She has named her price, folks. Let's just say it's a price we can only dream of winning in the lotto.

We just hope Channel 10 cough up the cash. We want Rebel!

Want to know Rebel Wilson's price to appear on The Bachelorette Australia? Listen below to find out!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here: