Ukrainian TV Tower Bombed As Russia Deploys Military Convoy

On the sixth day of warfare, a Russian missile strike has taken out the main television and radio tower in Kyiv, along with desecrating a Holocaust memorial.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in a tweet confirmed the attack, calling Russia barbaric for shelling the commemorative site, where Nazi Germany killed 30,000 Jews during WWII.

"Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex #BabynYar," the Ministry said.

"Russian criminals do not stop at anything in their barbarism. Russia = barbarian."

Emergency Service said that five people have been killed in the attack, with five more injured, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Australia Today's Steve Price spoke with Aussie journalist Misha Zelinsky in Lviv, as bombing and bloodshed renews in Kyiv.

Zelinsky also confirmed what satellite imagery has captured - a 64km convoy of Russian tanks, military vehicles and troops making their way to the Ukraine capital, with some only 25km away from Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video post, that targeted Russian artillery attack on Klarkiv, including a government building, amounted to state terrorism, with Moscow targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv.

"The terror aims to break us, to break our resistance," he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold further talks on Thursday, however, President Zelenskyy said it won't happen unless the air strikes slow down.

"I think there are principle things you can do and that is very important moment. If you do this, and if both sides is ready, then it means they are ready for peace talks". - President Zelenskyy

Australia has responded by applying pressure on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to shut down access to Russian news services in Australia through their platforms.

Foxtel and SBS have already pulled Russian news outlets RT and Sputnik from airing in Australia.

