Ukrainian Officials Confirm Russian Air Strike Hits Maternity Hospital In Mariupol

As dusk was settling upon Ukraine, a children’s hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port of Mariupol was under siege by a Russian airstrike.

Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said at least 17 people were injured in the attack, including women in labour.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that a “direct strike” on a hospital had caused “colossal” damage and that children were buried "under the wreckage".

"Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage," Zelenskyy said.

"Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror? Close the sky right now!

"Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity," he reprimanded.

Ukrainian officials claim Russia carried out the attack during an agreed ceasefire period for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol in the south east.

Following the announcement from Ukrainian officials, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his contempt on Russia

"There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenceless," Mr Johnson tweeted.

"The UK is exploring more support for Ukraine to defend against air strikes and we will hold Putin to account for his terrible crimes."

"Today Russia committed a huge crime," Volodymir Nikulin, a high ranking regional police official said, "It is a war crime without any justification."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.