Ukrainian Capital Under Renewed Russian Attack As NATO Steps Up

Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv, has come under attack after Russian military forces ordered its troops to renew their advance into Ukraine from all directions.

Reports of the Russian assault on Kyiv, followed warnings overnight from Ukrainian MPs and independent reporters on the ground that a heavy air raid barrage was imminent.

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted that they are expecting Russia to “hit us with all they have” in the next 30-60 minutes.

According to Interfax quoting Ukraine's Health Ministry, at least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed, so far, along with 1,115 people wounded.

But even as Russian forces continued to batter the Ukraine capitol and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles, Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control, a defiant President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee westwards towards the European Union, Kyiv's mayor has announced the city will be under an extended curfew until Monday.

Galvanising the NATO Western military alliance, the latest move sees Germany sending anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine's aid, from the Netherlands, while US President Joe Biden has given the green light to send $350 million worth of weapons from its own stockpiles.

In the meantime, German airline Lufthansa has announced it will cancel all flights to Russia and for at least a week, will stop using Russian airspace, citing the “emerging regulatory situation”.

Nine European countries have now closed their airspace to Russian planes, including UK, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania announcing partial or full bans.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign affairs ministers on Sunday will meet to begin the process of cutting Russia off from global banking’s SWIFT messaging system.

“We are working flat out on how to limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

“What we need is a targeted and functional restriction of SWIFT.” - German Foreign Minister

