Ukraine Declare State Of Emergency Over Invasion Crisis

A state of emergency has been declared in Ukraine as tensions continue to escalate with Russia.

It comes as Australian officials signed off on sanctions against the eastern European nation, standing in solidarity with its western allies.

World leaders are waiting for Russia's next move, after Vladimir Putin toyed with full-blown invasion by deploying more troops into Ukraine.

The state of emergency will continue for at least 30 days, with an expected extension. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry have asked their citizens to not visit Russia and leave the country immediately.

Many Australians currently in Ukraine are deciding to stay, despite warnings to evacuate and return home.

Scott Morrison applied various sanctions on Russia, relating to imports and travel. The Prime Minister concedes the sanctions may not be enough, as the Russian embassy strikes back.

The embassy criticised Morrison's "bullying" claims, calling the Australian leader a "xenophobe".​

They also accused the Ukrainian Government of oppressing people in breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, alleging an "imminent threat of ethnic cleansing" by Ukraine's leaders.

"In alignment with its key partners, Canberra has played its part in supporting and encouraging the xenophobic bullies based in Kyiv," the embassy said.

"Recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics was the only solution Russia felt compelled to take.

"This decision by Russia will not be reverted."

Ukraine's parliament signed off on a law which gives locals the ability to carry firearms for self defence.

Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne says Russia labelling their troops as peacekeepers is "obscene", as Morrison adds further fuel by indicating more sanctions are imminent.

