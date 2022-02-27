Ukraine And Russia Agree To Peace Talks Near Belarus

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed off on peace talks with Russian delegates near the Belarusian border, four days after an invasion was declared by Vladimir Putin.

It come as further escalation nears, with Putin threatening nuclear forces on Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said terms were agreed to with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, assuring that "all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return."

Belarus is one of the closest allies of Russia, creating speculation over the days transpiring ahead.

The meeting will take place near the Prypyat River on the border of Belarus and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President previously agreed to the talks, however it was the rejected once Moscow requested the meetings to be held in Belarus.

Several European countries have banned Russian aircrafts from utilising their controlled airspace, including Germany, Italy, Iceland, the Netherlands and the UK.

Russian troops are continuing with the invasion on the capital city of Kyiv, as western countries continue to impose sanctions and request their own citizens to return home immediately.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said he is "more than willing" to assist any Ukrainian citizens who want to flee and arrive in Australia, opening a way out of the war-torn tyranny of Russian authorities.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic told reporters the continent is expecting a mass influx of Ukrainians seeking to flee devastation.

We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Lenarcic said.

He said other countries should expect "millions" of incomers due to the Russian invasion.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.