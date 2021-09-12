UK Scraps Vaccine Passport Amid Escalating Party Pressure

Under bated pressure British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backflipped on the UK's introduction of a COVID passport plan.

Despite coronavirus cases skyrocketing across the region, Mr Johnson has pulled the initiative after members of his own Conservative Party deemed the passports an unacceptable burden for businesses and an assault on human rights.

The National Briefing

The British government had previously planned to introduce vaccine passports for people entering nightclubs and other crowded events, providing proof of either a double vaccination, a negative Covid test or finishing self-isolating after a positive PCR test.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC the passports don't work, and they will instead focus on vaccines and testing.

"First, I think most people instinctively don't like the idea, I mean I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just do an everyday activity. But we were right to properly look at it, to look at the evidence"

Mr Javid also said that he was not "anticipating any more lockdowns" for the UK.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson is set to deliver his strategy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic throughout winter.

The embattled PM has previously been challenged over raising taxes to fix what is a health and social care crisis.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.