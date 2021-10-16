UK MP Killed In Stabbing Attack At Constituency Surgery In Essex

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed to death during an attack at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to the murder which occurred at a Leigh-on-Sea church.

So, far a knife has been recovered and police are not looking into anyone else in relation to the crime at this point.

The Metropolitan police counter terrorism squad have been tasked with investigating the murder, to determine whether the crime is an act of terrorism.

The 69-year-old MP is the second MP to be killed in five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was also murdered in 2016.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his condolences saying Amess was one of the “kindest people in politics”.

"David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future. We've lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague," he said.

The attack has sparked a push to have security measures surrounding acting MP’s to be reviewed with home secretary Priti Patel saying the killing "represents a senseless attack on democracy itself".

"Questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country's elected representatives".

Sir David was hosting a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, where MP’s meet and discuss issues with voters, when the savage attack took place.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted to treat Sir David for multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics were unable to save him with Amess dying at the scene.

