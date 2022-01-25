Uh Oh, Another TV Character Had A Heart Attack On A Peloton Bike

*SPOILERS AHEAD FOR BILLIONS WATCHERS*

Peloton is not having a good run. Yet another TV show character has had a heart attack on a Peloton bike!

Not long after Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, which saw Mr. Big die from a heart attack after riding the famed bike...it seems that another show had the bike story on their radar.

The TV show in question is Billions, which sees Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabile) taken to hospital with chest pains after using the stationary bike.

Mike "Wags" Wagner - Billions Mike "Wags" Wagner - Billions

Luckily, he survives and returns to the office with the line, "I'm not going out like Mr. Big" - hilarious.

You're probably thinking Billions ripped the And Just Like That story, but would you believe it was pre-planned? Produce and co-creator Brian Koppelman insists it was all in the show and was "written a year ago and shot in April."

What about the reference to Mr Big? They added that in later after learning what happened to Chris Noth's character. Executive producer of Billions, Beth Schacter, said, "It would be completely out of our character not to take a swing. It's too good. We're going to make the joke."

It really WAS a coincidence that both shows used a Peloton to bring on a heart attack. The brand isn't too happy with the feature, taking to Twitter with a statement.

It looks like another PR nightmare for Peloton. They can't catch a break!

Here's How Much The Sex And The City Stars Are Set To Make For The Reboot!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!