Uh Oh: Another 'Love Is Blind' Couple Are Heading For Divorce!

We only just told you about Netflix's Love Is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting a divorce.

And now, not even a week later, another divorce is on the cards! It's been reported that fellow stars of season 2, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, are filing for divorce.

E! has reported that Danielle filed for divorce just after one year of marriage with Nick (like Iyanna and Jarrette). According to the documents obtained by E!, they were filed to a Chicago court on August 15.

The couple got engaged in the first episode of Love Is Blind season 2, and we saw their wedding in the season finale.

We've not yet seen any statement from Danielle and Nick, but it sounds like things are well and truly over for the pair.

What is Love Is Blind about?

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Check out the new TRUE CRIME series ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ and more streaming recommendations below:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android