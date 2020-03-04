Uber Will Soon Be Accessible Over The Whole Of NSW!

This morning, the Hit Network's Bronte & Sam were joined by Uber's General Manager for ANZ, Dom Taylor, who spoke about the recent launch of Uber across the whole of NSW.

From today, people anywhere in NSW will be able to sign-up to drive with the Uber app, meaning that NSW will become one of the largest geographic areas serviced by Uber in the world. The Uber app will be turned on in "every square meter of NSW come April long weekend."

Dom spoke about how the company managed to bring the #LoveNSW initiative forward and help fire & drought-affected regions get back on their feet AND where drivers can access all the info to sign up. So, if you're looking to earn a few extra bucks, you can get started today!

Take a listen:

