U.S. Drone Strike Targets Bomb Filled Car Bound For Kabul Airport

US Forces launched a drone strike on a suicide bomber driving an explosive-packed vehicle bound for Kabul airport yesterday.

A U.S. official confirmed the news revealing an unmanned aircraft that carried out the strike, with the blast confirming there was a “substantial amount of explosive material” inside.

It's the second strike in Afghanistan by the US after a deadly suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport last Thursday claiming 170 lives and an additional 13 US service members. Two hundred people were wounded.

The next day, the US military launched a drone strike targeting ISIS local affiliates, known as ISIS-K militants, in Nangarhar Province, east of Kabul. It killed two of the group’s planners and wounded a third.

There have been reports that Sunday's strike has killed civilians, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Central Command.

"We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties. It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further," Central Command said.

As America prepares to depart tomorrow, there are fears of another Islamic State attack at Kabul airport.

The UK and Australia have wrapped up their evacuation.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.