Two Young SA Boys Recap How They Saved A Drowning Child Before Celebrating With KFC Afterwards

Local surf lifesaver boys are South Australia's (possibly the whole of Australia's) newest heroes after they "didn't think twice" before they saved a 13-year-old boy who was swept 600m out to rough sea.

West Beach Surf Life Saving Club members, Marcus Morgan (15) and Rhys Highett (14) recount the moment they knew they had to do something after being flagged down by a mother in distress at Goolwa Beach to save her drowning son.

And of course, to celebrate they grabbed a bucket of KFC on the way home!

Take a listen to the full chat with the young local heroes below:

