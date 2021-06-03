Two-Year-Old In Hospital With Covid-19 After Returning From Overseas

South Australia Health revealed that a two-year-old child was in an Adelaide hospital on Thursday after contracting Covid 19.

The toddler’s family, who received negative test results, recently arrived back in Australia after being abroad. The child was not required to wear a mask on their return flight, as current regulations do not mandate them for those under the age of 12.

“We’re just a little bit more anxious about that particular flight and, as a result, we will be implementing additional testing for anyone else who was on that flight,” said Chief Health Officer, Nicola Spurrier.

“My thoughts are with this family today, it’s not nice having a little one, only aged two, very unwell,” she said.

The youngster was one of only two people in Adelaide hospitals on Thursday with the Coronavirus, the other being a man in his 60s who had tested positively the day prior.

