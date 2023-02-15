Two Workers Missing After Underground Mine Collapses Near Cloncurry

Two miners are believed to be missing after an underground mine collapsed at Dugald River in Queensland on Wednesday.

The site response team are working to locate the two missing workers with help from authorities and Barminco.

"The site emergency response team has been activated and Barminco is working with MMG and relevant authorities," MMG said in a statement.

Paramedics were called out to the mine which produces zinc concentrate, lead and silver at around 1:50PM on Wednesday afternoon following reports the underground mine had collapsed.

The underground mine is believed to be owned by MMG Limited.

MMG are currently providing support to family members and colleagues.

More information will become available shortly.

