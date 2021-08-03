Two Week Vaccination Blitz Will Target People 30 And Over In WA

A larger supply of Covid-19 vaccines has encouraged the state Government to announce a "vaccination blitz".

Premier Mark McGowan revealed that adults in their 30's will be able to roll up their sleeves for a Pfizer jab from August 16th.

From this date, Premier McGowan said there will be 140,000 doses available which will hopefully cause a rise in the states vaccination numbers.

"We are going to offer it to, in particularly those 30 to 39 year-olds who registered — they'll receive a text message shortly advising them that they can ring or make an online appointment to receive their vaccination," he said.

"...And for others aged 30 to 39, from August 9th, they will be able to book for their appointment during that blitz period or beyond."

Premier McGowan clarified that although the state "...have done well," they "...have not done as well as other states," and are relying on this increase in vaccination supply to increase vaccination numbers.

Health Minister Roger Cook said two million West Australians will need to be immunised by the end of the year if we are to reach the 80 percent vaccination target.

"We need to continue to make sure that we can vaccinate as many people in the community as possible," he said.

"The key constraint in relation to the vaccination program to date has been supply. Now we can be confident with regards to the supply."

