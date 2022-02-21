Two Teens Arrested Over Alleged Brawl In Adelaide CBD

Two teenage girls have been placed under arrest over an alleged brawl that injured multiple people in Adelaide’s CBD over the weekend.

Several teenage girls were injured in the violent brawl which broke out on the intersection of King William and Currie Street at around 7:30PM on Saturday night.

A video of the incident has since been revealed, showing a number of young girls yelling at each other with some sporting nose bleeds.

One young girl can be heard screaming “you’re going to jail” while another asks “are you okay?”.

Emergency services attended the scene where they treated four girls for minor injuries.

Two 15-year-old girls have been arrested over their involvement in the fight including one teenager from Salisbury North and another from Greenacres.

Both teens have been charged with aggravated assault, released on bail and are set to face court on April 1st.

Following the release of the video, police expect several more arrests to be made in relation to the incident.

