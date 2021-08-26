Two Teens Arrested After Separate School Stabbing Incidents In Adelaide

Two secondary students have been injured in separate knife-related attacks in Adelaide schools this week.

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after allegedly being stabbed multiple times with a box cutter and scissors around 1.30pm on Wednesday in Windsor Gardens.

The South Australia Briefing

The 18-year-old victim was reported to be in a serious condition at the Royal Adelaide with lacerations to her abdomen, lower left leg, and throat.

Avenues College was placed in lockdown for an hour while police secured the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Salisbury North.

Avenues College principal Robyn McLean in a letter to parents at the school, described the event as a “serious alleged assault by one student on another”.

“An incident of this kind is hard to process, and students may be distressed by what they hear”

The young man was charged late Wednesday with causing harm and indecent assault.

He's been bailed to face the Youth Court next month.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a North Adelaide student has been charged with attacking a fellow student with scissors in an incident at Adelaide Botanic High at 4:45pm on Tuesday.

The boy was granted bail to appear before the court in September after fronting the Adelaide Youth Court on Wednesday.

