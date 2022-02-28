Two Teenage Girls Charged Over Alleged Kidnapping Of Toddler

Two teenage girls have been charged after allegedly abducting a toddler from a playground and dressing the toddler in clothes they purchased from a shopping centre nearby.

According to police, the two 14-year-old girls spotted an 18-month-old sitting alone on the footpath near Kwinana Adventure Park just before midday.

The girls then approached the caretakers of the park who instructed them to remain at the playground while they searched for the toddler’s parents.

Police say the girls allegedly left the park with the toddler, visiting a shopping centre where they purchased a new outfit for the child.

A search was then launched for the toddler, who was found shortly after with one of the teenagers about three kilometres from the park.

Police managed to locate the second teenager shortly after and both teens were taken into custody.

Both 14-year-old girls have been charged with taking a child under the age of 16 and are set to face Perth Children’s Court on these charges at some point today.

