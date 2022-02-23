Two States Battle It Out With Accusations As Cases Escalate

Swings and roundabouts are the sure thing in Australia as Covid cases ebb and flow, while restrictions come and go.

The topsy turvy nature of life during the pandemic has also bought equal measures of fear, anxiety, fatigue, and complacency, mixed in with joy, compassion and anticipation.

All of which are apparent in the recent spike of cases in South Australia after a weekend of festival frivolity.

The state reported its fourth consecutive day of numbers increasing, after the opening weekend of the Adelaide Fringe.

The biggest open access arts festival in the Southern Hemisphere, the Fringe started on Friday, attracting thousands of visitors from across Australia.

Most critical of SA premier Steven Marshall's handling of the pandemic, was his counterpart in WA, whose own state is also seeing numbers escalate in dare I say it, epidemic proportions

West Australian premier Mark McGowan took a dig, not only at South Australia this week, but also Queensland and Tasmania, lashing their performances since opening their borders.

"There's a large number of people that are now dead in those states," Mr McGowan said.

"Now that's my point of view — I actually value human life. I value it." - Premier McGowan

Not standing down from a fight, Marshall today accused WA of being a "hermit state".

"I completely reject any comment that we haven't prioritised lives; we've had an extraordinarily good performance in South Australia," he said.

"I note that Western Australia hasn't opened their borders, yet they've already got hundreds [of cases] — you cannot keep Omicron out." - Premier Marshall

Let’s be clear, it’s not the first time McGowan and Marshall have been at loggerheads over Covid.

So, while school yard antics continue across the south and west, the east coast kids are getting ready to slide into eased restrictions.

NSW and Victoria (to a lesser degree) will see school students, teachers, and staff ditch mask mandates from next week.

Again, it’s only swings and roundabouts.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 645

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 5 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 864

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1631 / 11

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 946

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 6,301

Covid-related deaths: 37

Hospital and ICU admissions: 379 / 35

New South Wales

New cases: 8, 931

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,246 / 69

Victoria

New cases: 6, 926

Covid-related deaths: 17

Hospital and ICU admissions: 319 / 22

South Australia

New cases: 1,958

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 192 / 4

Tasmania

New cases: 842

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 10 / 2

