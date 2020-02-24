Two Riverdale Favourites Confirm Season 4 Will Be Their Last

As we countdown to Riverdale's season 4 finale, fans have been hit with the news that show favs Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols will not be returning for the show's fifth season.

TVLine broke the news yesterday, releasing a statement from Riverdale showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, who said:

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

^ Me watching FP and Hermione knowing our days are numbered

Skeet Ulrich, who plays town sheriff and father of Jughead, FP Jones, told TVLine that he is "incredibly grateful for the friendships [he] made on Riverdale", adding:

“I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Marisol Nichols portrays Hermione Lodge, mum of Veronica and wife of billionaire Hiram Lodge.

We're not sure yet how the show will wrap up all the loose ends that will follow this iconic duo's departure, but we can't wait to see it all play out!

You can start watching season 4 of Riverdale on Netflix now.

