Two Popular Sydney Restaurants Forced To Close After Coronavirus Impacts Business

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted businesses around the country, with many Chinese restaurants forced to close up shop for unknown amounts of time, until diners return.

The latest establishment affected is iconic Yum Cha restaurant Parramatta Phoenix located in the suburb’s Westfield Shopping Centre.

Also impacted has been related business Mister Dee’s Kitchen in Darlinghurst which has gone into liquidation.

“As we have just been appointed this morning, we are still in the initial stages of gathering each company’s books and records to commence our assessment of the reasons for failure,” voluntary administrator and liquidator for the business told Christopher Darin told News.com.

“However the director has indicated in initial discussions that one of the factors in the fall in turnover of the restaurants is a reaction to the coronavirus.”

