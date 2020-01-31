Two Popular Pesto Sauces Have Been Recalled Over Allergic Reaction Fears

Two popular Aldi sauces have been recalled over fears an undeclared ingredient could cause a major allergic reaction.

The Remano Basil Pesto 190g and Remano Sun-dried Tomato Pesto 190g sauce jars have been recalled, with all Best Before dates affected.

It’s feared peanuts, which are not declared on the products, could lead to a reaction in people who have an allergy.

The product has been available for sale in ALDI stores in NSW, ACT, VIC, SA, WA and QLD.

Anyone who has a peanut allergy or intolerance is advised not to consume the product.

Those who have purchased the product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

Eve Swain

Aldi Australia
