Two Popular Pesto Sauces Have Been Recalled Over Allergic Reaction Fears
As it contains nuts!
Aldi Australia
Two popular Aldi sauces have been recalled over fears an undeclared ingredient could cause a major allergic reaction.
The Remano Basil Pesto 190g and Remano Sun-dried Tomato Pesto 190g sauce jars have been recalled, with all Best Before dates affected.
It’s feared peanuts, which are not declared on the products, could lead to a reaction in people who have an allergy.
The product has been available for sale in ALDI stores in NSW, ACT, VIC, SA, WA and QLD.
Anyone who has a peanut allergy or intolerance is advised not to consume the product.
Those who have purchased the product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund.
