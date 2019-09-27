Two Of Our Faves Have Become A Duo To Bless Up With The Ultimate Treat

Do you ever just have that moment of like, why can’t we have treats like all day every day?

Well, maybe it would be easier if our favourite treats joined together… get ready Australia... because you can now have both as the Original Gaytime meets the Original Glazed!

In the most anticipated collaboration of the year, Australia’s favourite ice cream and doughnut giants, Golden Gaytime and Krispy Kreme, have teamed up to release not one, but two brand-new, lip-smacking treats that fulfill every snack-time fantasy, available exclusively at 7-Eleven.

Yes, you read that right!

The first of the two treats is a Krispy Kreme inspired Golden Gaytime ice cream. This Aussie favourite has been revamped to include an original-glazed inspired ice cream filling, coated in delectable doughnut flavoured crumb.

The second treat to launch is the all-new Krispy Kreme Golden Gaytime Doughnut. With nothing less than the official Golden Gaytime crumb, on a hand-dipped chocolate shell with a double-layered filling of Golden Gaytime toffee and Vanilla crème - crumb on!

Classics for over 140 years between them, Golden Gaytime and Krispy Kreme are now offering snack lovers across Australia a solution to the age-old question: ice cream or doughnut?

To this they say: “Why not try both?!”

To this we say: “THANK YOU.”

But sadly, they are only available for a limited time exclusive to 7-Eleven, so make sure you don’t miss out!

