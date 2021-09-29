Two New Cases Detected On The Gold Coast

Two new community cases have been detected on the Gold Coast with both infectious while in the community.

Of the two new cases, one is a Biggera Waters man in his 50’s and the other is a truck driver detected in NSW.

The man in his 50’s had received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

QLD now has a total of 18 active cases with 11,208 tests returned yesterday.

Vaccination rates have continued to rise with 21,713 vaccinations yesterday bringing the state to 64.58 percent vaccinated with the first dose and 45.6 percent vaccinated with two doses.

The truck driver tested positive while in NSW but is believed to have visited many communities during his journey from the Gold Coast including Currumbin, Palm Beach, Mermaid beach, Mermaid Waters, Surfers Paradise, Nerang, Merrimac and Miami.

Both Health Minister Yvette D’Ath and Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young are imploring people to come forward for testing if you experience even the slightest of symtoms.

As a result of the two new cases, mask man date will once again be applied to the Gold Coast following behind the Brisbane and Moreton Bay regions who were subject to mask restrictions from yesterday.

Both cases have been linked with the Biggera Waters case connected to the aviaition facility case detected yesterday.

Genomic testing has proved that both cases are not linked to any existing Queensland cases and are most likely linked to overseas or interstate cases which means there are no previous clusters circulating within the community.

