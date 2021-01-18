Two New Campmates Entered I'm A Celeb Last Night & The Others Were NOT Thrilled

The I'm A Celebrity camp grew by two last night when Gogglebox stars, Adam Densten and Symon Lovett, were introduced to the campmates...except, they weren't given the most welcoming reception.

The last thing the celebs were expecting were new campmates after Jack Vidgen was eliminated.

Colin Fassnidge welcomed them by saying, "not these two idiots!" and Toni Pearen got upset because she couldn't "handle any more people!"

The boys spoke about their entrance saying, “they were a bit flat! We came during the middle of lunchtime so everyone was like, ‘We’re eating, sorry, can you come back in an hour?’”

AWKWARD! Hopefully the guys end up bonding with their new campmates - it's not like they can be avoided...

