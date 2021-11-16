Two Men Plead Not Guilty After Alleged Assault With A Baseball Bat

A father and son from Central Queensland have been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a man with weapons including a baseball bat and a chain.

The two men plead not guilty on one charge each of malicious intent causing grievous bodily harm.

Aaron Frederick Harold and Jak Alan Kuhn will be facing Rockhampton District Court this week.

According to crown prosecutor Elise Sargent the alleged victim Craig Douglan Chicken claimed he was attacked twice with Aaron Kuhn launching the first assault and Jak joing for the second attack on May 5, 2020.

Ms Sargent claimed the alleged assault occurred near the Ogmore river while the second happened at Mr Chicken’s home.

Ms Sargent alleged that Jak Kahn exited his Ute and advanced on Mr Chicken with a chain before his Father Aaron joined with a baseball bat.

According to Ms Sargent, the alleged attack caused Mr Chicken serious injury including a depressed skull, which cause blood and bruising to the brain.

An ambulance was immediately called after Mr Chicken requested his partner avoid calling emergency services because he feared his bail would be withdrawn.

The following day Mr Chicken had a seizure and an ambulance was called.

A court specialist doctor is expected to give evidence in order to describe Mr Chicken’s injuries in detail.

The trial is due to continue this week.

