Two Men Missing Following Queensland Mine Collapse Found Dead

The two men who were declared missing after an underground mine collapsed in outback Queensland have been found dead.

Father of two, 33-year-old Dylan Landridge and 36-year-old Trevor Davis, became trapped at around 125 metres underground after a 30-tonne drill rig fell into a pit, collapsing the underground mine at Dugald River near Cloncurry on Wednesday morning.

A massive search and rescue mission was established to find the two men with drones locating the ute they were believed to be trapped in on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Their bodies were discovered on Thursday afternoon.

Managing director and CEO of Perenti, Mark Norwell extended his condolences to the family and friends of the men.

"This is a devastating outcome,” he said.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday."

A full investigation into the incident is currently under way.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.